Have you seen the suspect in deadly Burton shooting?

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the person who shot and killed Hikeem Barnwell in Burton on Sept. 5 and is asking the community for help.
Barnwell, 36, of Burton, was shot in the chest at Laurel Village Mobile Home Park around 5:30 p.m. and died shortly after he arrived at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Anyone with information may contact Sergeant Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
