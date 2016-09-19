Beaufort News

September 19, 2016 1:09 PM

Have you seen the suspect in deadly Burton shooting?

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the person who shot and killed Hikeem Barnwell in Burton on Sept. 5 and is asking the community for help.

Barnwell, 36, of Burton, was shot in the chest at Laurel Village Mobile Home Park around 5:30 p.m. and died shortly after he arrived at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Anyone with information may contact Sergeant Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Related content

Beaufort News

Comments

Videos

Single mother wants damage in apartment fixed

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos