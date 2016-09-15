70-room hotel proposed for downtown Beaufort

A large hotel visualized for downtown Beaufort would command half a city block.
The hotel, a project of 303 Associates planned for the corner of Scott and Port Republic streets, would be three stories and include ground floor commercial space and parking, according to plans submitted to the city’s historic review panel.
The building would be another in a series of changes to the area a block off of Bay Street. Developer Dick Stewart, of 303 Associates, envisions an area able to host major state conventions and other large events.
In addition to the hotel, a smaller 12-room building is planned for Craven Street , and Stewart has recently pitched a 496-space parking garage on Craven, Charles and Port Republic streets. Stewart’s Beaufort Inn and event space Tabby Place are within the same blocks.
