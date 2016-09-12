After negotiations collapse, Pepper Hall back before Beaufort County Council

Several months after a special Beaufort County Council negotiating committee failed to reach an development agreement with the owners of the Pepper Hall property in Okatie, the future of the land is back in the hands of the full council.
County leaders will take up a long-tabled zoning change request by Robert Graves, who owns the 133-acre parcel along U.S. 278 near the Okatie River, at tonight’s County Council meeting.
Grave’s development proposals for the property have been seen by county officials as too ambitious, potentially leading to traffic and river pollution problems.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in council chambers at the administration building, 100 Ribaut Road, Beaufort.
Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting is consideration of a $45,000-million bond sale that could help raise money for critical infrastructure projects.
This story will be updated.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
