SUV slams into power pole in Port Royal; no serious injuries

An SUV slammed into a power pole head-on near the intersection of Ribaut Road and Pinckney Boulevard in Port Royal around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The female driver and sole occupant of the car was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital due to knee and hand pain, according to Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department Fire Chief Reece Bertholf. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, he said.
The power pole was broken and displaced, showing the “significant impact” of the crash, Bertholf said.
The woman’s air bags went off, and she was wearing her seat belt, both factors which “definitely prevented more serious injuries,” he said.
