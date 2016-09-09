Autistic 4-year-old rode bus with alleged abuser for months. This timeline shows why

The alleged neglect of an autistic Bluffton boy in 2014 continued for another five months after his mother first raised concerns, attorneys said in court this week.
Now, with criminal charges and a civil lawsuit pending, attorneys are left trying to figure out whether the district could have put an end to the child’s abuse when it first surfaced.
The case went public in February 2015, when the mother of a nonverbal, autistic child complained about bruises and marks on her son and suggested he might have been hurt by his bus monitor, Lillian Jackson, on the way to Bluffton Elementary School. Police learned then that there was an incident with the same monitor in September 2014 that had gone unreported to law enforcement.
Police have since charged Jackson, who worked for bus contracting company Durham School Services, with seven counts of child neglect. And the boy’s mother has sued Jackson, the Beaufort County School District and Durham for negligence.
Here’s how the case unfolded
September 2014
▪ Sept. 16: The child’s parents and teachers notice scratch marks on his wrists. They check a notebook that the parents and the school use to communicate about the boy, and they suspect the marks may have come from incidents on his bus route. They request video from Durham from Sept. 11, Sept. 12 and Sept. 16.
▪ Sept. 17: Durham sends the district video from those three days.
▪ Sept. 22: Bluffton Elementary School principal Christine Brown and assistant principal Kenyatta Frederick, who is no longer with the district, communicate via email about watching the video together. They apparently watched only a portion of video from Sept. 16 and did not view anything they considered criminal, the defense said Tuesday.
Accounts differ now on whether Brown and Frederick showed any of the video to the school resource officer, Christopher DeCrane.
In the February police report, Frederick said “law enforcement was never notified of the incident in September of 2014.” The mother’s attorney, Ronnie Crosby, says DeCrane has testified in deposition that he never watched the videos. And in a memo to school board members, school district attorney Drew Davis writes that law enforcement was not notified of the September incident, according to Crosby.
However, Brown now testifies that she did ask DeCrane to weigh in on the video, and that she turned over the videos to law enforcement, Crosby said.
The two unwatched videos from Sept. 11 and 12 show Jackson hitting, pinching, shoving or grabbing the child more than 100 times, Crosby says.
October 2014
▪ Oct. 14: The bus driver of the same route, Donna Lee Burns, is accused of striking a different autistic child as he exited the bus after school.
Footage showed the driver laying her hands on the student to block him as he reached out, apparently to scratch her. David Grissom, the district’s head of security told police, “In no way did the bus driver hit the student.”
▪ Oct. 28: Durham tells reporters that it has taken steps to change the seating of the route’s bus monitor for additional supervision and the company plans to provide refresher training to all drivers at its upcoming monthly safety meeting.
Chief auxiliary services officer Gregory McCord tells reporters he doesn’t view the driver’s actions as “improper contact.”
December 2014
▪ At some point, one of the district’s special education coordinators gives a PowerPoint presentation about students with special needs to Durham bus drivers and monitors, according to Crosby.
February 2015
▪ Week of Feb. 2: The victim’s mother finds fresh bruises on her son’s arm and thigh.
▪ Feb. 12: A video clip shows the bus monitor, Jackson, slapping and striking the child multiple times. Police request other clips from the same bus ride that allegedly show Jackson grabbing and bruising the boy’s thigh.
▪ Feb. 18: Jackson, who Durham has placed on leave, is arrested and charged with one count of child neglect. She gives investigators no explanation about what happened on the bus and has since invoked her right to remain silent.
▪ Later in February: Davis sends a memo to the Beaufort County school board stating that staff had looked at video of the September incidents and nothing inappropriate was happening, so they did not turn it over to law enforcement, Crosby said.
Other emails allegedly show that Davis and other staff viewed videos from the bus, which were downloaded from the bus to a hard drive, Crosby said.
At some point, the hard drive was removed from the bus and placed in a secured drawer in the office of David Grissom, the district’s protective services coordinator, according to district attorney Brandt Horton. Horton took over as the district’s attorney in April 2016 from Rob Whelan, who still represents Durham.
The hard drive was then forgotten there or lost track of for the next 14 months, Horton said.
April 2016
▪ The district announces it will sever its contract with Durham, which had provided bus services to the county since 2010, to save money in the long-term.
▪ The district finds the missing hard drive from the bus, and turns it over to the school resource officer. It is not clear who found it.
Horton said he thought at the time the bus video would only include footage going back two weeks because he was unfamiliar with the district’s retention policy.
May 2016
▪ May 5: The victim’s mother sues the district, Durham and Jackson.
▪ May 18: Davis is sworn in to practice law in South Carolina. He previously worked as a lawyer in North Carolina, and had been working as the district’s general counsel and risk manager since August 2014.
June 2016
▪ Horton now realizes the hard drive may contain more than two weeks worth of videos and discovers it holds more than two months of video, dating back to December 2014, he said. There are no earlier videos from 2014, other than the three pulled by the principal in September.
July 2016
▪ Attorneys for the plaintiff, Crosby and Skip Utsey, secure a court order for the videos. Horton said he meant to then send copies to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, police and the plaintiff, but someone in his office mistakenly never mailed them.
August 2016
▪ The Solicitor’s Office becomes aware of the additional videos in the case, according to solicitor Duffie Stone. He has declined to say how many videos law enforcement already had possession of.
September 2016
▪ Sept. 7: The bus videos, from the three days in September 2014 and 42 other dates between December 2014 and February 2015, are turned over to the Solicitor’s Office, police and plaintiff’s attorneys.
▪ Sept. 8: A hearing is held in the civil case. At issue was whether the plaintiff’s attorneys can depose Davis about his role in handling the bus videos and whether the school district has turned over all relevant emails and other information.
▪ Week of Sept. 12: Stone plans to meet with the civil attorneys to compare videos and then pursue more information from the school district about the 14-month delay. He says he is not sure whether the Solicitor’s Office now has all relevant videos from the district or not.
What we don’t know
There are several facts at issue in the Beaufort County School District’s handling of the Lillian Jackson case. Civil attorneys and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone are working to find answers to the following questions:
▪ Did anyone other than the principal and assistant principal watch the video of the Sept. 16, 2014, bus ride at that time?
▪ Why didn’t the principal and assistant principal watch the videos from Sept. 11 and 12 and notify law enforcement?
▪ What videos were handed over to Bluffton Police Department directly following Jackson’s arrest in 2015?
▪ Where were the rest of the bus videos kept, and who kept them, between February 2015 and April 2016?
▪ How did those videos eventually surface?
