Caught on camera: Is a big cat on the prowl on Lady’s Island?

Lady’s Island resident Ben Tanner captured some seemingly mundane video of a deer on his property until something slipped by in the back of the frame.
“Big cat of some sort at the house!!” Tanner posted with the video on Facebook on Thursday night. “Panther/cougar? Watch it slip across behind the deers butt.”
What appears to be a large cat eases by in the background, with a long tail and eyes aglow.
Tanner and his neighbor, Chuck Riley, had been hearing strange noises for about a month and decided to deploy game cameras, Tanner said in an email. People had reported seeing coyotes and the neighbors assumed that’s what they would find on camera.
But this is what emerged, caught on camera about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
“I have hunted all my life and pretty sure that's no house cat like some have said,” Tanner said in the email.
This story will be updated.
Comments