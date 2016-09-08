Beaufort News

September 8, 2016 12:01 PM

Circuit Court judge hears attorneys in lawsuit over punching, slapping of special-needs student

By Rebecca Lurye

rlurye@islandpacket.com

Below are live updates from a hearing called for today at noon before Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen to settle some issues in a lawsuit brought by the mother of a special-needs student who she says was slapped and punched on a bus in Bluffton.

Mother suing Beaufort County schools after special-needs 4 year old slapped on bus

Judge Mullen will hear attorneys for the mother, Bert Utsey III of Walterboro and Rob Metro of Hilton Head Island, and the defendants: the school district, Durham School Services — which the district contracted to provide bus services until this school year — and bus monitor Lillian Jackson.

