Circuit Court judge hears attorneys in lawsuit over punching, slapping of special-needs student

Below are live updates from a hearing called for today at noon before Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen to settle some issues in a lawsuit brought by the mother of a special-needs student who she says was slapped and punched on a bus in Bluffton.
Judge Mullen will hear attorneys for the mother, Bert Utsey III of Walterboro and Rob Metro of Hilton Head Island, and the defendants: the school district, Durham School Services — which the district contracted to provide bus services until this school year — and bus monitor Lillian Jackson.
