Planned Lady’s Island Taco Bell would be a neighbor to Walmart

Taco Bell is moving forward with plans to build a new restaurant on Lady’s Island.
The fast-food chain would be built across Sea Island Parkway from a new Walmart shopping center currently under construction. Plans for the building will go to the city of Beaufort’s design review panel today at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
The Taco Bell, at the intersection of Lost Island Road and Sea Island Parkway, would be 2,500 square feet with a drive through, according to the meeting agenda.
Beaufort annexed the property earlier this year, raising concerns from nearby residents about traffic in the area. The city recently began a traffic study on the road from Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge past where the new Walmart will go up.
This story will be updated.
