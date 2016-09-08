Beaufort News

September 8, 2016 8:57 AM

Planned Lady’s Island Taco Bell would be a neighbor to Walmart

By Stephen Fastenau

Taco Bell is moving forward with plans to build a new restaurant on Lady’s Island.

The fast-food chain would be built across Sea Island Parkway from a new Walmart shopping center currently under construction. Plans for the building will go to the city of Beaufort’s design review panel today at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

The Taco Bell, at the intersection of Lost Island Road and Sea Island Parkway, would be 2,500 square feet with a drive through, according to the meeting agenda.

Beaufort annexed the property earlier this year, raising concerns from nearby residents about traffic in the area. The city recently began a traffic study on the road from Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge past where the new Walmart will go up.

Site of the planned Lady’s Island Taco Bell

