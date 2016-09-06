You asked, we answered — This is what’s being built in front of the Lowe’s in Beaufort

A number of people have called The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette to ask what is going on at the lot to the right of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort.
The 5.3 acre site, which has been leveled and cleared of trees, is the eventual location of a Grainger Nissan dealership, according to a site plan approved by the City of Beaufort.
The dealership will include a 16,870-square-foot building, according to those plans. The closest Nissan dealership in the area is the Vaden Nissan of Hilton Head in Hardeeville.
But this isn’t the only construction expected for that location.
KFC plans to return to Beaufort in front of the Lowe’s on Robert Small Parkway as well, after its previous location on Boundary Street was torn down in January.
The city’s Director of Planning, Libby Anderson, said the city had approved the fast-food restaurant’s design, and its building permit is currently under review.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
