Beaufort County school board could approve a big policy change tonight

The Beaufort County School Board will likely give final approval to a new policy manual tonight, including a policy prohibiting the superintendent’s immediate family members from working for the district.
The draft of the updated policy manual is up for its third and final reading at Tuesday’s school board meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Beaufort County Council Chambers, 100 Ribaut Road, Beaufort.
In the manual, the revised conflicts of interest policy states, “No member of the Superintendent’s immediate family shall be eligible for employment within or as a contractor to the BCSD in any capacity.”
That differs from the policy the board approved Feb. 2 in the wake of a controversy over the hiring of superintendent Jeff Moss’ wife to a district-level director’s job in September 2015.
Despite lobbying by board chairwoman Mary Cordray to prevent the superintendent’s relatives from working in the district, the majority of the board voted to allow their hires as long as they were not under their direct supervision.
Cordray successfully proposed changing the policy at the board’s first reading of the draft policy manual Aug. 12, three days after Moss admitted to two ethics violations relating to his wife’s work for the district.
Moss was also publicly reprimanded by the South Carolina Ethics Commission and ordered to pay $3,000 in fines and fees.
Comments