Hunting Island’s ‘Little Blue’ is coming down

The last cabin standing on the southern end of Hunting Island won’t be standing much longer.
“Little Blue,” once a beach cottage but now on pilings hovering over the water, will come down before the end of the year, State Park Service director Phil Gaines said Thursday. The cabin will be demolished and removed, with the work opening to bids this month.
The work will be awarded to a contractor by early October, and the cabin could be gone this fall — certainly by the end of this year, Gaines said. The pilings supporting the cottage are strong, but the salt and wind will wear down the building.
“Over time, the elements will take its toll on the structure itself,” Gaines said. “We need to address that before that happens.”
Little Blue is about 600 or 700 square feet and was built in 2003 to replace a bigger cottage lost to erosion. The newer building was placed on 35-foot pilings to stave off erosion and storms.
