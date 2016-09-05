Man killed in US 21 moped crash

One person was killed early Monday morning in a car and moped crash on US 21 near the Whale Branch community.
The moped operator died after being hit from behind by a 2015 Toyota car around 5:30 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
The deceased man’s identity was not yet available just before 10 a.m. on Monday.
Both vehicles were traveling north at the time of the crash, according to Collins. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
This story will be updated.
