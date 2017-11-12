U.S. Marines
U.S. Marines

Community

Traffic accident takes out power for nearly 1,500 people in Beaufort County

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

November 12, 2017 8:12 AM

There are nearly 1,500 power outages being reported in Beaufort County Sunday morning, according to South Carolina Electric and Gas.

Of the 69,467 customers served in the outage area, 1,448 are affected acccording to the SCE&G website.

According to the information a single incident is causing the outage, which is affecting the Beaufort, Hampton and Ridgeland areas according to SCE&G.

There is no estimated time for power to be restored, but an employee from SCE&G said that crews are currently working to fix the issue.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department the outage occured when a truck hit a pole on Ribaut Road in area of Mascaro Lane in Port Royal.

All lanes on Ribaut Road were blocked at the time the accident was reported at 6:41 a.m.

The conditions of those involved in the accident are unknown at this time.

Surrounding counties do not appear to be affected.

This story will be updated.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Heritage Days Celebration presenter brings Lowcountry history to life

    Living history presenter Barbara Ingram, of Loris, S.C., was at the Heritage Days Celebration at the Penn Center on Saturday giving attendees an unvarnished look at how life was for enslaved African Americans in the South Carolina, and showcasing how far they have come since then.

Heritage Days Celebration presenter brings Lowcountry history to life

Heritage Days Celebration presenter brings Lowcountry history to life 0:53

Heritage Days Celebration presenter brings Lowcountry history to life
Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade 1:16

Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade
Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:50

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn

View More Video