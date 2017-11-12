Traffic accident takes out power for nearly 1,500 people in Beaufort County

There are nearly 1,500 power outages being reported in Beaufort County Sunday morning, according to South Carolina Electric and Gas.
Of the 69,467 customers served in the outage area, 1,448 are affected acccording to the SCE&G website.
According to the information a single incident is causing the outage, which is affecting the Beaufort, Hampton and Ridgeland areas according to SCE&G.
There is no estimated time for power to be restored, but an employee from SCE&G said that crews are currently working to fix the issue.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department the outage occured when a truck hit a pole on Ribaut Road in area of Mascaro Lane in Port Royal.
Accident Ribaut Rd in area of Mascaro Ln in Port Royal. All lanes of Ribaut Rd blocked. Use caution and expect delays https://t.co/OiJLfoDfCY— BCSO Emergency Mgmt (@BCSOTraffic) November 12, 2017
All lanes on Ribaut Road were blocked at the time the accident was reported at 6:41 a.m.
The conditions of those involved in the accident are unknown at this time.
Surrounding counties do not appear to be affected.
This story will be updated.
