Could this new ferry service save Daufuskie's struggling economy?

A new ferry service, offering daily routes between Daufuskie Island and Savannah's River Street, could help change the face of the island's economy, which has taken several hits in recent years.
The Daufuskie Difference — formerly known as Calibogue Cruises Tours & Adventures — plans to start the routes June 15. It will be the only scheduled daily route from Savannah to the island.
Wick Scurry, the business' owner, hopes it will increase tourism on the island.
He isn't alone in his optimism.
"I am excited about this development for the island," Deborah Smith, who is chairwoman of the Daufuskie Island Council, said Friday. "Anything that makes it easier for residents from other communities to visit our island will clearly benefit our small businesses and overall economy."
The ferry service also will make overnight trips to Daufuskie Island more appealing because it will allow tourists to take day trips to Savannah, Smith said.
The island's economy has struggled, most recently with Bloody Point Golf Course's closing in December. Owner Brian McCarthy previously said it was no longer feasible to operate the course. Eagle's Nest Restaurant and Bloody Point Water Taxi also were shuttered with the closing the golf course.
Melrose Resort also sits empty and has seen two bankruptcy sales in the past seven years. The most recent sale was in August.
Scurry said people have the wrong idea that Daufuskie Island is bad bet because resorts have struggled to find success on the island. He said the island needs to do a better job in letting people know what attractions are there.
The ferry service is just one of Scurry's many investments in the island's tourism sector over the past few decades.
He owns Freeport Marina, which also houses Old Daufuskie Crab Company and The "Not So General" General Store. Golf carts also can be rented from the docks.
In 2015, Scurry purchased the Bloody Point Lighthouse and turned it into a museum and gift shop. He also purchased the Silver Dew Winery and plans to open it this weekend.
"We are preparing a Power Point for the Savannah Chamber of Commerce," Scurry said. "We want them to know there is a lot to do here."
Tony Chase, owner of Daufuskie Island Rum Company, said Savannah is an untapped market that fits "perfectly" with Daufuskie Island.
"People who go to Savannah enjoy history and are often foodie types of people," Chase said. "This is something that the island has needed for a while."
There was a previous attempt to start a new daily ferry service to Daufuskie Island, but it wasn't positioned in a main tourist area, Chase said.
The Daufuskie Difference ferry will let tourists off in front of Hyatt Savannah on River Street.
"It has been well thought out and planned," Chase said. "It is good for us and it is good for Savannah."
It also could be positive for more than just businesses, he said.
"This could be good for the lagging real estate," Chase said. "The more people who come over and lay eyes on property, the more people might buy."
Scurry also would like to see the ferry boost the regional economy.
The ferry service has been offering daily routes between Hilton Head and Daufuskie Island for decades. Those traveling from Savannah or Hilton Head to Daufuskie Island will be able to hop around and take the boat to another site, Scurry said.
"There is no better way to really get the Lowcountry than by boat," Scurry said. "I think there really will be tickets for people who will just want to ride the boat."
Boat rides also will include the narration of area facts and history, Scurry said.
Routes from Savannah will include an 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. departure with a noon and 6 p.m. arrival on the island. The ferry will depart from Daufuskie for Savannah at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and return at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Roundtrips from Savannah are $40 for adults and $20 for children younger than 12.
For more information, call 843-342-8687.
