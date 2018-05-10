A house fire in the Seabrook Point neighborhood in northern Beaufort County completely destroyed a home Wednesday night. Burton firefighters say a lack of hydrants in the area kept the department from getting control of the fire. Ashley Jean Reese Joan McDonough
Home burns, dog killed in Beaufort County fire. Firefighters point to lack of hydrants

By Lisa Wilson

May 10, 2018 10:04 AM

A dog was killed and a two-story home in Seabrook burned to the ground Wednesday night.

Firefighters said the lack of hydrants in the neighborhood made fighting the blaze difficult.

Lt. Dan Byrne, spokesman for the Burton Fire District, said the fire started around 4:30 p.m., and firefighters were still on the scene after midnight.

A number of fire agencies from throughout the area, including Jasper County, were called to help provide a water supply, according to Byrne.

A cat was rescued from the home by firefighters.

cat rescued.jpg
A cat was rescued from a burning home in Seabrook on May 9, 2018.
Lottie Campenella Burton Fire District

There were no known injuries to residents or firefighters as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Byrne said the investigation into the cause of the fire was continuing at that time.

This story will be updated.

