Home burns, dog killed in Beaufort County fire. Firefighters point to lack of hydrants

A dog was killed and a two-story home in Seabrook burned to the ground Wednesday night.
Firefighters said the lack of hydrants in the neighborhood made fighting the blaze difficult.
Lt. Dan Byrne, spokesman for the Burton Fire District, said the fire started around 4:30 p.m., and firefighters were still on the scene after midnight.
A number of fire agencies from throughout the area, including Jasper County, were called to help provide a water supply, according to Byrne.
A cat was rescued from the home by firefighters.
There were no known injuries to residents or firefighters as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Byrne said the investigation into the cause of the fire was continuing at that time.
