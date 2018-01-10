Speak Russian? Farsi? Tajik, maybe? You are needed to help mankind on Hilton Head

Falzuloh Khojaev was only 2 when his Hilton Head Island headline read: “That winning smile: Surgery gives child brighter future.”
He had come from the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan with a severe case of cleft lip and pallet for treatment by Dr. Bob Laughlin at Hilton Head Hosptial through the Rotary Club of Hilton Head’s Gift of Life program.
His case was so severe he was malnourished. Before the surgery, the boy’s mouth had no roof so his parents fed him as if he were a baby bird, chewing up his food and then putting it in his mouth.
Now 20, Falzuloh is returning for follow-up procedures. Next week, he will have his hard palate repaired and enlarged with a bone graft, and dental restructuring.
Through local Rotary clubs and Hilton Head Hospital, the Gift of Life program has since 1997 brought disfigured children from around the globe to the island for free, life-changing surgery that is unavailable at home.
Bruce Pitkin, who heads the program now and was Falzuloh’s host 18 years ago, put out a call this week for help.
They need someone who speaks Russian, Farsi or Tajik to be the contact for communication between Falzuloh and the host family and/or doctor by cell phone.
Also, families are needed to host Falzuloh and his father, Nurullo, for any period of time. They are to arrive Jan. 15 and depart on Feb. 28.
Call or text Pitkin at 843-290-4885.
Laughlin has retired from his medical practice, but remains medical director of the program he co-founded with Brian Carmines. This time, surgery is being performed by Dr. Brian Low.
