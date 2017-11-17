‘Disgusting.’ ‘Greedy.’ Readers aren’t holding back on Hilton Head parking proposal

Hilton Head Island’s Town Council is tossing around the idea of doing away with free beach parking.
“I think we should charge for parking everywhere for our town beach access,” Mayor David Bennett said on Thursday, the first day of an annual workshop where officials meet to discuss town priorities.
I think we should charge for parking everywhere for our town beach access.
Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett
Other officials pointed to the inconsistency in charges for parking on the island: For example, Coligny Beach Park offers free parking, while Islanders Beach Park requires a residents’ pass but also has parking meters.
Never miss a local story.
Council member Bill Harkins was critical of beach visitors who park in free spots and spend the day on the beach with coolers.
What did our readers think? A few spoke out in favor, or at least neutral on the idea, and some questioned whether federal funds for beach renewal were tied to free parking.
The majority of the more than 180 who commented or reacted on the post on The Island Packet’s Facebook page were opposed.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments