Report looks at America’s ‘disappearing’ beaches. Did South Carolina make the grade?

More Videos 0:29 School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why. Pause 0:35 Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue. 0:52 It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 1:54 Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial 0:51 'You can feel the history here:' Norman Reedus, Dave Chappelle visit the Penn Center 1:10 Manigault sentenced to life in prison for murders of Bluffton, Charleston women 1:19 High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 1:27 What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 0:39 To build organs, doctors don't use ink in this 3D printer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines The South Island Emergency Beach Fill project began last week on Hilton Head and continued on Tuesday. The $3.8 million project is placing 300,000 cubic yards of sand along about two miles of beach in Sea Pines that were heavily eroded by Hurricane Matthew. The South Island Emergency Beach Fill project began last week on Hilton Head and continued on Tuesday. The $3.8 million project is placing 300,000 cubic yards of sand along about two miles of beach in Sea Pines that were heavily eroded by Hurricane Matthew. Jay Karr Staff video

The South Island Emergency Beach Fill project began last week on Hilton Head and continued on Tuesday. The $3.8 million project is placing 300,000 cubic yards of sand along about two miles of beach in Sea Pines that were heavily eroded by Hurricane Matthew. Jay Karr Staff video