Hilton Head’s Harbour Town at sunset, captured in April just six months after the area was devastated by Hurricane Matthew.
Hilton Head’s Harbour Town at sunset, captured in April just six months after the area was devastated by Hurricane Matthew. Mandy Matney
Hilton Head’s Harbour Town at sunset, captured in April just six months after the area was devastated by Hurricane Matthew. Mandy Matney

Local

Huzza! Hilton Head named No. 1 US island in yet another national poll

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

October 17, 2017 10:10 AM

In case you haven’t heard, people can’t get enough of Hilton Head Island.

For the second time in four months, Hilton Head was named the No. 1 Island in the U.S.

This time, Hilton Head claimed the Condé Nast’s top spot in the 2017 Readers’ Choice “Best Islands in the U.S.” poll.

The Island was ranked No. 3 in the same poll last year, coming in behind Maui and Oahu. This year, however, it pulled ahead, leaving Maui at No. 2 and Oahu at No. 5.

Condé Nast editors wrote in the article: “With pristine beaches, shopping to satisfy everyone, and restaurants that could compete with major cities, it's no wonder that our readers found this South Carolina island so relaxing. When not lounging ocean-side, explore the bike trails or take advantage of the golf available for all levels.”

The editors also offered visitors a “pro tip” to check into The Inn and Club at Harbour Town, calling it “one of the top hotels in the South.”

In July, Travel + Leisure readers also voted Hilton Head “best island” in the continental U.S. for the second year in a row. It was also ranked No. 2 among the top 10 islands in the world, coming in above islands in Greece, Italy and Hawaii.

"We are again honored that savvy travelers and readers have named Hilton Head Island the No. 1 Island in the U.S.,” Bill Miles, president & CEO of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “Two No. 1 Island awards in a year is an honor residents and businesses can be very proud of ”

Here’s the full list of Conde Nast Travelers 2017 winners:

1. Hilton Head Island, S.C.

2. Maui, Hawaii

3. Amelia Island, Fl.

4. Nantucket, Mass.

5. Oahu, Hawaii

6. St. Simons and Little St. Simons, Ga.

7. Kauai, Hawaii

8. Big Island, Hawaii

9. Lanaii, Hawaii

10. Mackinac, Mich.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports

    Ever wondered what the difference is between Pickleball and POP tennis, two tennis-like sports that seem to be picking up traction in the Lowcountry? We did, too. Here's a quick guide to similarities and differences between the two popular, tennis-like court sports.

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports 0:51

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports
'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico 1:13

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico
Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking 0:34

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

View More Video