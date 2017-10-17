Huzza! Hilton Head named No. 1 US island in yet another national poll

In case you haven’t heard, people can’t get enough of Hilton Head Island.
For the second time in four months, Hilton Head was named the No. 1 Island in the U.S.
This time, Hilton Head claimed the Condé Nast’s top spot in the 2017 Readers’ Choice “Best Islands in the U.S.” poll.
The Island was ranked No. 3 in the same poll last year, coming in behind Maui and Oahu. This year, however, it pulled ahead, leaving Maui at No. 2 and Oahu at No. 5.
Condé Nast editors wrote in the article: “With pristine beaches, shopping to satisfy everyone, and restaurants that could compete with major cities, it's no wonder that our readers found this South Carolina island so relaxing. When not lounging ocean-side, explore the bike trails or take advantage of the golf available for all levels.”
The editors also offered visitors a “pro tip” to check into The Inn and Club at Harbour Town, calling it “one of the top hotels in the South.”
In July, Travel + Leisure readers also voted Hilton Head “best island” in the continental U.S. for the second year in a row. It was also ranked No. 2 among the top 10 islands in the world, coming in above islands in Greece, Italy and Hawaii.
"We are again honored that savvy travelers and readers have named Hilton Head Island the No. 1 Island in the U.S.,” Bill Miles, president & CEO of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “Two No. 1 Island awards in a year is an honor residents and businesses can be very proud of ”
Here’s the full list of Conde Nast Travelers 2017 winners:
1. Hilton Head Island, S.C.
2. Maui, Hawaii
3. Amelia Island, Fl.
4. Nantucket, Mass.
5. Oahu, Hawaii
6. St. Simons and Little St. Simons, Ga.
7. Kauai, Hawaii
8. Big Island, Hawaii
9. Lanaii, Hawaii
10. Mackinac, Mich.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments