Hooray, Hilton Head: Named ‘Best Island’ in US, No. 2 in the world. Here’s why

Travel + Leisure magazine readers voted Hilton Head Island “Best Island” in the continental United States in 2017, the second year in a row. The island ranked second in this year’s all-world list, too.
The travel magazine with nearly 5 million readers around the globe described Hilton Head Island as a South Carolina outpost where generations of families have made an annual trip “a tradition and little wonder,” where there is something for “everyone who wants to be outside — and all activities can be reached by bicycle.”
Voters had lots of Lowcountry love in this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best competition. Hilton Head moved up six spots from last year on the Best Islands in the World listing. Palawan, Philippines, was the only island to top Hilton Head on the world’s best list.
The Inn & Club at Harbour Town was named to the Top 100 Hotels in the World and 10 Best Resort Hotels in the South. Montage Palmetto Bluff was named to 10 Best Resort Hotels in the South.
Kiawah Island and Georgia’s Golden Isles (Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island and St. Simons Island) also ranked among the top 10 contintental islands in the U.S. listing.
Travel + Leisure fans ranked islands around the United States based on five important characteristics that keep tourists returning to the island year after year.
Comments