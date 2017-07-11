The gate fee gets you into Sea Pines Resort. But what can you do without shelling out more cash once you get there? Check out these 10 free things to make the most out of a day pass at Sea Pines. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com
The gate fee gets you into Sea Pines Resort. But what can you do without shelling out more cash once you get there? Check out these 10 free things to make the most out of a day pass at Sea Pines. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

Local

July 11, 2017 11:58 AM

Hooray, Hilton Head: Named ‘Best Island’ in US, No. 2 in the world. Here’s why

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

Travel + Leisure magazine readers voted Hilton Head Island “Best Island” in the continental United States in 2017, the second year in a row. The island ranked second in this year’s all-world list, too.

The travel magazine with nearly 5 million readers around the globe described Hilton Head Island as a South Carolina outpost where generations of families have made an annual trip “a tradition and little wonder,” where there is something for “everyone who wants to be outside — and all activities can be reached by bicycle.”

Voters had lots of Lowcountry love in this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best competition. Hilton Head moved up six spots from last year on the Best Islands in the World listing. Palawan, Philippines, was the only island to top Hilton Head on the world’s best list.

The Inn & Club at Harbour Town was named to the Top 100 Hotels in the World and 10 Best Resort Hotels in the South. Montage Palmetto Bluff was named to 10 Best Resort Hotels in the South.

Kiawah Island and Georgia’s Golden Isles (Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island and St. Simons Island) also ranked among the top 10 contintental islands in the U.S. listing.

Travel + Leisure fans ranked islands around the United States based on five important characteristics that keep tourists returning to the island year after year.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Baby monkey spins head to get a better look at Beaufort videographer

View More Video