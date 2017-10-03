Garage sales, early holiday decorations and other things you can’t do in Hilton Head’s gated neighborhoods

On Hilton Head Island, gated communities — and their lengthy lists of rules, regulations and covenants — are just a part of life.
The rules are in place to make the communities safer and more aesthetically pleasing, proponents say.
But sometimes even those who happily signed up to live behind the gates might not know just how specifically regulated life can be there.
For example, you can’t put up a sign in your front yard or dry your belongings on an outdoor clothesline in gated neighborhoods.
Feel like making an exterior change to your home or yard? Don’t think about it, without proper board approval.
The list goes on.
After going through the covenants, rules and regulations from websites of some of the largest gated communities on the island, here are some of the more restrictive rules we discovered.
Hilton Head Plantation
Is your child hoping to learn a new sport? If you’re a resident of Hilton Head Plantation, you’ll need to slow your roll before buying him or her the necessary outdoor equipment.
Similar to Shipyard Plantation, Hilton Head Plantation requires Architectural Review Board approval before most installations — even when it comes to a basketball hoop.
According to the Plantation rules and regulations, “Play equipment installed on any part of the property outside of the dwelling, not structurally permanent in nature, and used for recreation or play, must have approval of the Architectural Review Board prior to installation. Residents are encouraged to discuss the potential purchase of such an item with the HHPPOA Service Center.”
Play equipment includes, but is not limited to, a: basketball backboard and hoop, swing set, slide or seesaw, trampoline, soccer goal set, horseshoe court and sandbox, according to the rules.
Port Royal Plantation
For those who enjoy diving head first into the deep end — literally or figuratively — you may have some restrictions at Port Royal Plantation.
Among the rules enforced at the plantation, the Plans Approval Board restricts residents from building diving boards or slides for their swimming pools.
Windmill Harbour
In some places, hosting a garage sale is an American tradition. Community members gather in a driveway while residents try to make a few bucks off their old things.
But if you live in Windmill Harbour, you won’t be able to partake in the informal sale.
According to the Windmill Harbour Property Owners Association rules and regulations, “garage sales are prohibited.”
Sea Pines
Are you someone who really enjoys showing off your winter holiday decorating abilities? Well, if you’re a Sea Pines resident, you should be careful you don’t overstep your boundaries.
The Sea Pines Rules for Property Owners and Long Term Rentals states that outdoor holiday decorations are permitted, but it goes on to outline when the decorations can and cannot be on display.
“Decorations should not be displayed before the Friday after Thanksgiving and removed no later than mid-January,” it states.
So mark your calendars, people, you don’t want to be caught with your Christmas lights still up in February.
Shipyard Plantation
In most of Hilton Head’s gated communities, any changes to a home or yard require approval from an Architectural Review Board — even for some changes you many not expect.
In Shipyard Plantation, you have to get approval from the board before you can put in a window air unit, add an exterior antenna of any kind or replace a mailbox, according to the Plantation covenants.
Wexford Plantation
Motorcycles are a point of concern for many of Hilton Head’s gated communities. Almost every list of rules includes some kind of restriction on the mode of transportation.
In Sea Pines, they’re completely prohibited; in Shipyard, they are permitted in residential areas if they’re garaged and have a proper decal; and, in Wexford Plantation, your family and friends who drive a motorcycle aren’t allowed to visit you on one.
The Plantation’s security policies state that: “ONLY Wexford Owners are permitted to operate motorcycles within Wexford. Guests are not permitted to operate a motorcycle in Wexford.”
So, if you’re a Port Royal resident and are planning invite friends or family members to visit, you should make sure they’re not coming via motorcycle.
