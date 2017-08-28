Want to help Hurricane Harvey victims without leaving the Lowcountry? Here’s how to donate locally.

Last October, Hurricane Matthew struck and stunned Beaufort County. The memories of the storm were surely on the minds of Lowcountry residents as they watched Hurricane Harvey devastate Houston and other parts of Texas with widespread flooding.
The good news is this: Beaufort County residents yearning to help victims of Hurricane Harvey have local options. Here are a couple of local organizations offering their services:
▪ Rainbow Int’l Restoration of the Lowcountry, a group that helped local residents after Hurricane Matthew, is collecting bleach, brooms, rubber gloves, large trash bags, water, bug spray, sunscreen, snacks, paper products, medical supplies, hygiene items, among other similar items. You can drop those items off at the group’s office at 322 Spanish Wells Road. Note: Besides new socks, the group is not collecting clothing at this time.
▪ Fish Camp at Broad Creek will be collecting donations in the form of gift cards to national chains such as Wal-Mart, Target, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and other similar stores. Gift card donations will be accepted at all Coastal Restaurants and Bars (CRAB).
“We all know the devastation a hurricane can bring long after the storm has passed. Let’s show others that #HHIStrong stretches beyond our island borders,” Fish Camp posted on its Instagram page.
If you know of more local organizations, please notify The Island Packet at kkovacs@islandpacket.com, and this story will be updated.
Otherwise, you can donate money to the Red Cross website or call them at 1-800-RED-CROSS. The Salvation Army is also accepting help. Visit them at their website or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs
Comments