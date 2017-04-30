Mako shark catch shatters Georgia state record

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Plane flies backwards and sideways at the Beaufort air show Pause 1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator 0:51 What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers? 1:02 The Blue Angels perform at the air show 0:14 Car crashes into Myrtle Beach hotel 1:53 Ways to keep your family safe from fire: 'It could happen to you' 0:40 Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 1:09 Johnny Young: 'I needed to do something quick' 0:30 What it's like to be up close with great white shark Miss Carolina 2:17 Fast facts about South Carolina bats Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The crew of Vindicator Fishing Team and Charters hauled in a record-breaking shortfin mako shark on Wednesday, April 26, off the coast of Bryan County, GA. The shark weighed 440 lbs, nearly doubling the state record that has held since 1975. Thad Stone/Vindicator Fishing Team and Charters Submitted video