6 awesome outdoor workouts to try in the Lowcountry

Tired of the treadmill? Seeking some sort of exercise outdoors?
Here’s a list of six fun group exercise activities that will get you moving outdoors:
Hilton Head Island Tai Chi and Qigong Group
▪ What: An ancient Chinese meditation that uses arm and leg movements to heal the body and reduce stress.
▪ When and where: Jarvis Creek Park on Mondays and Thursdays at 9 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park on Saturdays at 11 a.m
▪ Fun Fact: Since 2006, the group has met three times each week — even if the meeting was scheduled on a holiday like Christmas. The only time this schedule was thrown off balance was last October when Hurricane Matthew drove thousands off the island, said Diane Barber, one of the group’s leaders.
▪ Cost: free
▪ For more info: Visit http://instituteofintegralqigongandtaichi.org/.
Beach Yoga
▪ When and where: Tuesdays from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at Caretta Coffee in Coligny Plaza (the group will walk to the beach from there)
▪ Cost: $15 (includes your drink of choice)
▪ For more info: Visit http://carettacoffee.com/contact/
Beaufort Running Tour
▪ What: A roughly three-mile run through Beaufort’s Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park and the downtown historic district. The run includes multiple stops where a guide offers insight on the history of the city. Regular tours begin at 9:30 a.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 4:00 p.m. (Sunday).
▪ When: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. (If these time slots don’t work for you, call to arrange a different time.)
▪ Cost: $18 (includes T-shirt and water)
▪ For more info: Email info@beaufortrunningtour.com or call 843-941-3650.
Bluffton Bike Ride
▪ What: A bike ride varying in pace and distance week-to-week
▪ When: Wednesdays at 6 p.m. outside of Bluffton Bicycle Shop, 4 Oliver Court, #104
▪ Cost: Free
▪ For more info: Email blufftonbikeshop@gmail.com or call 843-706-2453.
Jiva Yoga on the beach
▪ When and where: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Coligny Beach
▪ Bring: A large towel instead of yoga mat and, if you’re new to Jiva Yoga, arrive 15 minutes before class starts
▪ Cost: $15 (or a Jiva Yoga Center class card)
▪ For more info: Call 843-247-4549 or email info@jivayogacenter.com.
Palmetto Running Club
▪ What: A running club that meets once a week in varying locations across Beaufort County
▪ When and where: Saturdays at 8 a.m.
▪ Cost: Free (though you can pay $40 for an annual membership that gets you other discounts)
▪ For more info: Visit http://palmettorunningcompany.com/runclub/
Are you part of a public group that regularly exercises and don’t see it listed here? Email kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com with a description of the group and meeting details to be added to this list.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
