Think Hilton Head is a great spring vacation spot? Vote here.

Hilton Head Island is in the running for America’s best adult spring break destination.
TripAdvisor has a poll open for 20 spots across the country that are great getaway spots for adults wanting to spend their spring vacation away from partying college kids, according to the site.
On Saturday morning, Hilton Head Island was in second place with 17 percent of the vote, according to the poll. Branson, Missouri pulled ahead with a whopping 59 percent of the vote and Kansas City, Missouri is Hilton Head’s next closest competition with 8 percent of the vote.
The island’s neighbor Savannah is also in the race, with 3 percent Saturday morning, according to the poll.
The site describes Hilton Head as a “classic Southern destination” and an island “known for its Lowcountry cuisine, coastal-chic resort vibe and award-winning golf courses.”
To vote, go to http://bit.ly/VoteHHI.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments