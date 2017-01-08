Man rescued from balcony in Hilton Head Island condo fire

A Hilton Head Island condominium unit went up in flames Sunday morning, injuring one person.
The fire started in the bedroom of a third floor unit of The Sea Cloisters on Starfish Drive, according to a Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue news release. The only person inside at the time had to be rescued by firefighters who accessed the balcony with ground ladders.
The rescued person “was transported to Hilton Head Airport for transport by air ambulance,” according to the release. The person’s condition was not available Sunday afternoon from fire officials.
The building’s fire alarms went off and everyone else got out safely, according to the release. The unit “sustained major fire damage,” and some neighboring units had some minor smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire was deemed accidental, said public information officer Fire Marshall Joheida Fister.
Fister offered a word of advice for community members: “Have working smoke detectors for early detection of the fire. When alarms activate, evacuate immediately and make sure there are clear paths to exits.”
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
