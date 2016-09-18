Cyclist killed in Hilton Head Island hit-and-run identified

A Ridgeland man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle on William Hilton Parkway near Queens Way early Saturday morning.
Matthew Proctor, 54, was identified as the victim. He would often spend time on Hilton Head Island with friends who lived there, Beaufort County Deputy Coroner Deborah Youmans said on Sunday morning.
The vehicle that struck Proctor is described by South Carolina Highway Patrol as burgundy or maroon with damage on the driver’s side front bumper, hood and grill area, with possible windshield damage. The exact make and model of the car are unknown.
Anyone with information can call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
