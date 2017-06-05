Cardiologist joins Beaufort Memorial Hospital staff

Beaufort Memorial Hospital has added another cardiologist to its team of heart specialists.
Dr. Lee Butterfield, a board-certified cardiologist experienced in complex coronary interventions, will join Beaufort Memorial Cardiology in early June, where he will be working with board-certified interventional cardiologist Dr. David Harshman. Butterfield will see patients at both the Beaufort practice and in Bluffton.
Trained in general cardiology, interventional cardiology and vascular medicine, Butterfield has practiced the last 13 years in Columbia, first with South Carolina Heart Center and most recently with Palmetto Cardiology Associates.
His professional interests include treatment of acute coronary syndromes and structural heart disease, especially as it relates to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Over the years, he has served as a principal or co-investigator on a number of studies, including a clinical trial on targeted platelet inhibition to clarify the optimal strategy to medically manage acute coronary syndromes.
Beaufort Memorial Cardiology is located at 989 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, and Butterfield also sees patients at the hospital’s Bluffton Medical Services facility in Westbury Park, Bluffton.
To make an appointment in either Beaufort or Bluffton, call 843-522-7110.
Comments