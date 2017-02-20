Hilton Head Senior Center hosting ‘Living with Low Vision’ seminar

Two local men with vision impairment will lead a seminar called “Living with Low Vision,” designed to educate and encourage others with vision problems, according to a news release.
The seminar is open to the public and will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 23 at the Hilton Head Senior Center, 70 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite L.
Pre-registration is required by calling the Senior Center at 843-785-6444 or visiting www.hhmr.org/lowvisionseminar.
Low vision is the term used to refer to a visual impairment that is not correctable through surgery, pharmaceuticals, glasses or contact lenses. It is often characterized by partial sight, such as blurred vision, blind spots or tunnel vision, but also includes legal blindness.
Speakers for the event include:
▪ Rick Locke, a retired information technology executive who now pursues fine art photography and golf, and who was diagnosed with a hereditary macular dystrophy in 2008 and became legally blind in 2011. He will discuss the strategies, technologies and resources he uses to succeed with low vision.
▪ Bob Martin, a retired chemical engineer, who will discuss his role as president of the Hilton Head chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. He’ll also talk about the National Federation of the Blind’s local low vision group available for the community.
▪ Dr. Peter Liggett, of Hilton Head Macula & Retina, a retina specialist who has been a clinical professor of ophthalmology at Yale School of Medicine and Weill Cornell College of Medicine. He founded New England Retina Associates, which had six retina specialists and more than 10,000 patient visits per year. He has written more than 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals and edited four major textbooks on diseases of the macula and retina. He is an examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology, which certifies doctors to practice in ophthalmology.
“Living with Low Vision” is sponsored by Hilton Head Macula & Retina, which is located on the north end of Hilton Head Island at 15A Lafayette Place near the entrance to Indigo Run.
For more information, call 843-422-9987 or visit www.hhmr.org.
