The move-in date for these Hilton Head luxury apartments delayed again

The first residents of a two-building, 240-unit luxury apartment complex in the Shelter Cove Towne Centre will move in about a month later than expected, a project official said Wednesday.
About five residents of WaterWalk apartments were expected to move into the East 1 building on Dec. 8, but because of concerns with ongoing construction, the new move-in date is planned for mid-January, said John Lee, vice president of Southeastern Development.
“We’re super excited to get it open,” Lee said. “We could have let (those residents) move in, but we wanted (the construction) to be further down the road.”
Lee said the apartments are being delivered in sections, meaning the entire East 1 building won’t be completed until April 2018, but residents will be moving in as units are finished. The East 2 building will not accept residents until mid-to-late 2018, he said previously.
Lee said plumbing should be going into the East 1 building now. Construction is on schedule after a slight delay earlier this year when workers encountered compaction issues with the soil.
According to an earlier release from Southeastern Development, the initial plan was to open the East 1 building to residents in November. In August, there were more than 700 people on a waiting list for the luxury apartments.
Both buildings will be pet-friendly, and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 1,054 square feet to 2,121 square feet, according to the earlier release.
The units feature, among other things, stainless steel appliances, open kitchens, outdoor terraces, 10-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Residents will have access to a private parking garage with parking available on the same level as their home. Other amenities include concierge service, saline pools, wellness centers, a business center and a social club room, the earlier release said.
Units are priced individually, but one-bedroom apartments start at a little more than $2,000 per month, Lee said previously. No pricing information is available online.
Leasing is taking place by appointment, and there is a temporary leasing office in the Wayback Burgers building near the entrance to the Shelter Cove shopping center on U.S. 278. For more information, visit WaterWalkHHI.com.
