The wait to get into these planned luxury apartments on Hilton Head just got a little longer

There are more than 700 people on a wait list for a planned 240-unit luxury apartment complex at Shelter Cove Towne Center, and construction is slightly behind schedule, according to a project official.
John Lee, vice president of Southeastern Development, said Wednesday the project ran into delays when they encountered soil compaction issues.
“We didn’t expect that,” he said. “It’s not catastrophic, but we don’t do things knowingly wrong.”
The problem soil was replaced with “good soil” at the site of the East 2 building, and “big plates” were placed over the soil to compact it, he said. The plan is to start construction again within one to two weeks.
Lee said there are more than 700 people on a wait list for the apartments, and leasing is taking place by appointment. He added some people have been on the list for more than four years.
“We’ve just had an incredible response,” Lee said. “The feedback we’ve gotten is very positive.”
The completed complex will consist of two buildings with a total of 240 units. The initial plan was to open the East 1 building in November, according to an earlier release from Southeastern Development. The East 1 building is now scheduled to open on Dec. 8, with the last units of that building available around April 3, Lee said. The East 2 building will not accept residents until mid- to late-2018, he said.
Units are priced individually, but one bedroom apartments start at a little more than $2,000 per month, Lee said. No pricing information is available online.
Both buildings are pet-friendly, and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 1,054 square feet to 2,121 square feet, according to the earlier release.
The units feature, among other things, stainless steel appliances, open kitchens, outdoor terraces, 10-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Residents will have access to a private parking garage with parking available on the same level as their home. Other amenities include concierge service, saline pools, wellness centers, a business center and a social club room, according to the release.
For more information, visit WaterWalkHHI.com, or the temporary leasing office in the Wayback Burgers building near the entrance of the shopping center on U.S. 278. The office is staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
