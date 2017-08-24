Michael Jordan once owned this Hilton Head Island home. And it’s back on the market.

A home once owned by sports legend Michael Jordan in Wexford Plantation on Hilton Head Island is up for sale.
The 3,150-square-foot home is on the market for $749,000, Realtor Kelly Ruhlin said Thursday.
Jordan, who played for the Chicago Bulls NBA basketball team at the time, purchased the three-bedroom home in 1988 for $550,000 and sold it in 1999 for $475,000.
“He loves golf,” Ruhlin said. “He chose our community for the amenities.”
The house sits on Yorkshire Drive and has long been an attraction for locals and tourists. Ruhlin said it was used as a vacation home for Jordan.
“I live in Wexford and people will be on bikes asking, ‘Can you tell me where Michael Jordan lives,’” Ruhlin said.
Depite the fame of being owned by Jordan, the home has a turbulent past.
An investor purchased the home from Jordan in 1999, Ruhlin said. She said the new owner had several properties in the plantation and that the home went into foreclosure in 2014.
Maria Metts, the current owner, said she purchased the home in 2015.
“He had pretty well walked away,” Metts said. “(The homeowner) was in middle of a massive renovation. He had stripped the entire house. It didn’t even have toilets.”
Metts has spent the past two years renovating the home, which she lives in. She said her preteen son is often asked to prove that the home once belonged to the basketball player.
Updates include a three-zone HVAC system, electrical and plumbing, along with a complete aesthetic renovation of the home.
Features of the home include an open-floor plan, which was not common at the time it was built, Ruhlin said. Also new is a rounded room with expansive windows.
The experience of living in the house has been interesting, Metts said.
“We were at dinner the other night and I heard a couple, likely tourist, say ‘Did you know Michael Jordan used to live here,’” Metts said. “I turned around and said, ‘His is house is for sale if you want to buy it.’”
