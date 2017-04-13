Sea Pines Country Club will not be like your father’s hangout

Sea Pines Country Club is sinking more than $2.7 million into updates and an expansion of its clubhouse to appeal more to an incoming generation of members, club officials said Thursday.
“If you are not changing, you are going to die in this industry,” said Robbie Ames, general manager and chief operating officer for the private club located at 30 Governors Road.
Renovations will include work on the clubhouse’s indoor and outdoor pools, along with expanding the 5,000-square-foot Blue Heron Pub and grill by an additional 1,250 square feet.
The expansion of the grill will give members a more relaxed option after a round of golf, Ames said. The grill will share the same expansive views of the tidal marsh as the more upscale dining room found at the club, he said.
A screened-in deck will welcome families along with a fire pit nestled under the oak trees overhanging the pub, said Ames.
“The club is catering and changing for all generations,” he said. “The country club member of today demands a more casual and relaxed environment unlike their dad’s club.”
The expansion and renovation of the pub will be done by Choate Construction of Georgia — the same company that recently updated the Harbour Town Club House. Work is expected to be completed by the end of July, Ames said.
Jumping onto the millennial bandwagon of farm-to-table, Ames said more than 1,000 square feet of herbs and vegetables are being planted around the clubhouse. He said the produce will be used in the meals served at both the restaurant and grill.
A new children’s pool with jet-water features also is a way to draw in younger family members, he said, adding the indoor and outdoor pool areas should be opened by the end of month.
Another expansion and renovation of the clubhouse’s workout room is also planned, Ames said. Details of the cost and square footage of that project are not yet available, but work should start by the end of the year, he said.
About 860 families own memberships to the club, which is a private entity separate from the Sea Pines Resort and Sea Pines Community Services Associates, said Karen Fleming, club director of membership development.
“We are kind of like a property owner with a very large house and yard,” Fleming said of club, which offers tennis, swimming, golf and community events for members, who are invited to join.
The clubhouse was built in 1991 and has undergone several renovations, with the latest in 2011.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments