Interested in the proposed Hilton Head National project? Learn more at today’s meeting

The Beaufort County Council subcommittee tasked with negotiating a development agreement with the owners of the Hilton Head National Golf Club will meet this afternoon.
The subcommittee — made up of County Councilmen Tabor Vaux, Steve Fobes and Rick Caporale — will convene at 2 p.m. at the Hilton Head Island Branch Library, 11 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island.
The agenda for the meeting is available online here.
The subcommittee, which reports to the council’s Natural Resources Committee, was formed in early January after several months of discussion by various county boards and commissions regarding a zoning change request by the golf course’s owners.
Plans for the 300-acre greater Bluffton property call for the construction of 300 apartments, 300 homes, 500 hotel rooms, 400,000 square feet of retail space, 125,000 square feet for office space, a 500-room hotel, a 400-bed assisted living facility, a 1,500-seat performing arts center, a convention center, and a water park.
The size and scope of the project have raised concerns from the public and some local elected officials about overcrowding, traffic, environmental impacts and infrastructure costs.
This story will be updated.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments