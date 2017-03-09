10 things to know before you buy Paula Deen’s (discounted) Savannah waterfront mansion

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.' Pause

1:00 Drone footage shows the steps to removing island's debris

0:55 Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade highlights

2:21 Do you know South Carolina bike laws?

0:36 Meet Hilton, our very own great white

1:28 Did you spot any of these celebrities spotted in the region this winter?

1:24 Long time, short trip

2:13 Gamecocks honor Brett Williams

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'