Vaux: Hilton Head National redevelopment could ‘ruin the Bluffton area’

1:46 Residents comment on Beaufort 'mystery company' Pause

1:00 Drone footage shows the steps to removing island's debris

1:03 Participant on the ultimate meaning of Watergate

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

0:45 By Christmas! Last minute at the Bluffton post office

1:02 The goats of Riverwalk

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

1:24 Tournament director Gary Fulmer thinks this year's Chick-fil-A might be best ever