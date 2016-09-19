Real Estate News

September 19, 2016 10:39 AM

Hilton Head looks to annex another island

By Teresa Moss

Hilton Head could grow from one to two islands, if Town Council decides Tuesday to accept a petition to annex the 347-acre Bay Point Island.

Bay Point Island LLC is asking the town to annex the island, which sits across the Port Royal Sound from Hilton Head Island.

A high-end “eco resort” is planned for Bay Point Island, the petition states.

Steve Riley, town manager, said the developers and town would need to agree on zoning along with a development agreement, if the petition is approved at the council’s regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.

