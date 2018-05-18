Hilton Head business closes. Owner says a lack of staff and housing are to blame

Massage Envy on Hilton Head Island has closed permanently. A major reason? The local workforce shortage.
Owner Scott Matre said the company has conducted multistate searches for candidates since it opened two years ago. Still, it was a struggle to keep a full staff.
About four people relocated from nearby states to work at the massage business but had trouble finding housing once they were here, Matre said.
Matre didn't want to provide the exact pay for employees, saying it varies by hours worked. He did say massage therapists who work 30 hours a week receive a "significant income." The mean annual salary for massage therapists in the Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort area is $46,600, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Many businesses in Beaufort County say they have struggled to stay staffed in recent years.
Hilton Head's Poseidon Coastal Cuisine said last month they are reducing hours for its rooftop bar because of a shortage in labor. Tio's Latin American Kitchen has also cited trouble in filling positions as a reason it has been closed since April.
Hospitality managers on Hilton Head recently formed a group to combat what they say is a growing problem.
Other companies, such as Covert Aire heating and cooling and Palmetto Pool Contracting, said last month that they too are struggling to find skilled labor for higher-paying jobs.
Matre, who also owns the Bluffton Massage Envy, said all of his Hilton Head employees were offered a position at that location. Any Hilton Head memberships or gift certificates also will be honored at the Bluffton business.
The Bluffton location is at 1019 Fording Island Road. It is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 am. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, call 843-837-3689.
