Business

Here are 95 business licenses approved on Hilton Head Island in March

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

April 29, 2018 06:00 PM

Lithotripsy Services

  • New River Lithotripsy — 2 Marshland Road

Small Care Personal Storage

  • Mathews Drive Mini Storage — 129 Mathews Drive

General/Mechanical Contractors

  • Refocn LLC — 1401 Success Way, Florence

Housekeeping/Cleaning/Janitorial

  • EM Cleaning Services — 21 Lagoon Road
  • Palma of the Lowcountry — 200 Main St.
  • I and E Cleaning Solution — 1 Corpus Christie Place
  • Jose Rios — 4748 Franchise St.

  • Complete Custom Cleaners — 171 Squire Pope Road

  • Annis Cleaning Services — 36 W. Morningside Drive, Bluffton

  • Budget Cleaning Services — 232 Flat Rock Terrace, Bluffton

  • SH Cleaning — 239 Beach City Road

  • Hilton Head Cleaning — 5666 Patriot Lane, Bluffton

Waste Hauler

  • Southeastern Disposal of the Lowcountry — 11211 N. Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland

Horse Boarding

  • Driftwood Stable — 200 Jonesville Road

Fitness Studio

  • Orangetheory Fitness — 430 William Hilton Parkway

  • Green Fit — 45 Pembroke Drive

Commercial Rental

  • William B. or Dell H. Scheider — 46 Old Wild Horse Road

Home Health Care

  • Lifeline Home Care — 380 Marshland Road

Commercial Kitchen Equipment Repair

  • Whaley Food Services — 109 Owens Industrial Drive

Risk Management & Consulting for Utility Sector

  • Schwab Risk Strategies —6 Lighthouse Lane

Commercial Real Estate Owner

  • Island Broker — 2 Corpus Christie Place
  • Richard Tennant — 21 Mathews Drive

General Contractor

  • Superior Cares — 36 Persimmons Street, Bluffton
  • Infinger Construction Group — 4748 Franchise St.
  • Restoration Specialists LLC — 6435 Fain St. , Charleston
  • South Carolina General Contracting — 1398 S. Guignard Drive, Sumter
  • Powerhouse Retail — 812 S. Crowley Road, Crowly, TX
  • Innovation Builders — 5936 Old Rural Hall Road, Winston Salem, NC
  • CCI — 281 Lane Parkway, Salisbury, NC
  • Harvinstone — 4131 Ogeechee Road, Savannah

Souvenir Shope

  • Tropic Outfitters — 70 Pope Ave.

Wheel Repair

  • Lowcountry Wheel Repair — 663 William Hilton Parkway

Bike Rentals and Retail Sales

  • Bid Daddy Birds Bike and Surf Shop — 83 Pope Ave.

Wedding Event Planner

  • Amanda Rose Weddings — 33 Stonegate Drive

Nail Salon

  • Tiffany Nails & Spas — 50 Shelter Cove Lane

Landscaping

  • Hilton Head Visual — 3 Everglade Place
  • Martin Landscape — 1850 Ribaut Road, Port Royal
  • Gianna Landscaping — 156 Dillon Road

Heating and Cooling

  • Whitmore Mechanical — 6917 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah

Recording and Production Studio

  • Swampfire Records — 21 New Orleans Road

Retail Sales

  • Modern Barn — 37 New Orleans Road

Event Tent Rental

  • Skyline Tent Company — 1032 Legrand Blvd. , Charleston

Residential Construction

  • Solar Innovations — 31 Roberts road, Pine Grove, PA
  • Dalzell Design Landscaping — 1072 Argent Blvd.

Photography

  • T. L. Soss Photography — 378 Long Cove Drive
  • J & V Photography — 3 Hollowtail Drive, Bluffton

Rental Property Management

  • Egas Property Management — 52 Planters Wood Drive

Buying & Selling Coins

  • Dennis Reppert Rare Coins — 18 Purple Martin Lane

Commercial Rental

  • Indigo Hilton Limited Partnership — 20 Hatton Place

Building Design, Land Planning and Real Estate Development

  • Thomas Design Group — 74 Sparwheel Lane

Leased Desk

  • Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc. — 2 Grasslawn Ave.

Long Term Rentals

  • Josh and Julia Rentals — 651 Seaview Court
  • Nicole Marino — 333 Columbus Ave., Hasbrouch, NJ

Dancer/Entertainer

  • Diamond/ Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
  • Nadia/Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
  • Shelly/Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly

  • Jada Alexandria/Centerfolds of HIlton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly

  • Alaska/ Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly

  • Morgan/ Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly

  • Hiedi/ Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly

  • Ava/Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly

Florist

  • Jardiniere Events — 61 Arrow Road

Yoga Studio

  • Island Yoga — 1012 William Hilton Parkway

Medical Supply

  • Gavin Professionals — 3 Cotton Point Circle

Musician

  • La Bodega Man LCC — 137 Cordillo Parkway

Real Estate Broker

  • Eb Southeast Advisors — 9 Whispering Pines Ct.

Painting

  • Santos Romero — 12723 Cardinal Point road, Charleston

Spray Foam Insulation

  • Total Foam — 5 Cedar Point road, Beaufort

Short Term Rentals

  • Bailey Property Services — 245 Fort Howell Drive
  • Sona Properties — 18 Ashbury Court, Bluffton

Plumbing and Electrical

  • Turner & Son — 2136 Highway 41, Lake View

Nail Salon

  • Lashn Nail Spa — 28 Shelter Cove Lane

Hair Dresser

  • Hair by Jeannette — 2 Marshland Road

Trapping & Removal of Pest and Critters

  • Lowcountry Critter Services — 79 Schultz Road, Bluffton

Stucco Services

  • Rodriquez Stucco — 1 Courtyard Lane, Bluffton
  • Island Stucco — 96 Mathews Drive

Mechanical Contractor

  • Florence Mobile Home Services — 1607 E. Palmetto Street, Florence

Carpentry/Drywall/Painting

  • ASR painting — 9 Possum Point Lane, Bluffton

Remodeling

  • Straight Edge Custom Remodeling — 228 Dillard Mill Drive, Bluffton

Well Drilling

  • Dickinson Well Drilling — 4941 Lowcountry Highway, Yemassee

Flooring Contractor

  • At The Helm Design and Remodel — 12 7th Ave., Bluffton

Handmade Rugs

  • Mollys Handmade Rugs — 84 Buck Island road, Bluffton

Women's Clothing

  • Fresh Produce Harbour Town — 149 Lighthouse Road

Event Planning

  • Purely Decor Event — 8 Abingdon Lane, Bluffton

Commerical Business Signs

  • Seaboard Signs & Engraving — 4320 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach

Beach Tilling

  • The McGarley Co. — 955 Indigo Road, Springfield, GA

Boat Tours

  • Bluewater Adventures — 1 Shelter Cove Lane

Pool Renovations

  • Red Arrow Pool Renovations — 1764 Fordville Road, Ridgeland

Marketing Consultant

  • Capital Growth Automation — 3 Tucker Ridge
  • Just Ask Juno — 966 Mack English Road

Dent Repair

  • Dent Dynamics — 2416 Majestic Roses Court, Mount Pleasant
  • Auto Illusions — 2605 Trellis Post, Owens Cross Roads, AL

Masonry

  • Set in Stone Construction — 16 Wentworth Drive, Bluffton

