Here are 95 business licenses approved on Hilton Head Island in March

Lithotripsy Services
- New River Lithotripsy — 2 Marshland Road
Small Care Personal Storage
- Mathews Drive Mini Storage — 129 Mathews Drive
General/Mechanical Contractors
- Refocn LLC — 1401 Success Way, Florence
Housekeeping/Cleaning/Janitorial
- EM Cleaning Services — 21 Lagoon Road
- Palma of the Lowcountry — 200 Main St.
- I and E Cleaning Solution — 1 Corpus Christie Place
- Jose Rios — 4748 Franchise St.
Complete Custom Cleaners — 171 Squire Pope Road
Annis Cleaning Services — 36 W. Morningside Drive, Bluffton
Budget Cleaning Services — 232 Flat Rock Terrace, Bluffton
SH Cleaning — 239 Beach City Road
Hilton Head Cleaning — 5666 Patriot Lane, Bluffton
Waste Hauler
- Southeastern Disposal of the Lowcountry — 11211 N. Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland
Horse Boarding
- Driftwood Stable — 200 Jonesville Road
Fitness Studio
- Orangetheory Fitness — 430 William Hilton Parkway
Green Fit — 45 Pembroke Drive
Commercial Rental
- William B. or Dell H. Scheider — 46 Old Wild Horse Road
Home Health Care
- Lifeline Home Care — 380 Marshland Road
Commercial Kitchen Equipment Repair
- Whaley Food Services — 109 Owens Industrial Drive
Risk Management & Consulting for Utility Sector
- Schwab Risk Strategies —6 Lighthouse Lane
Commercial Real Estate Owner
- Island Broker — 2 Corpus Christie Place
- Richard Tennant — 21 Mathews Drive
General Contractor
- Superior Cares — 36 Persimmons Street, Bluffton
- Infinger Construction Group — 4748 Franchise St.
- Restoration Specialists LLC — 6435 Fain St. , Charleston
- South Carolina General Contracting — 1398 S. Guignard Drive, Sumter
- Powerhouse Retail — 812 S. Crowley Road, Crowly, TX
- Innovation Builders — 5936 Old Rural Hall Road, Winston Salem, NC
- CCI — 281 Lane Parkway, Salisbury, NC
- Harvinstone — 4131 Ogeechee Road, Savannah
Souvenir Shope
- Tropic Outfitters — 70 Pope Ave.
Wheel Repair
- Lowcountry Wheel Repair — 663 William Hilton Parkway
Bike Rentals and Retail Sales
- Bid Daddy Birds Bike and Surf Shop — 83 Pope Ave.
Wedding Event Planner
- Amanda Rose Weddings — 33 Stonegate Drive
Nail Salon
- Tiffany Nails & Spas — 50 Shelter Cove Lane
Landscaping
- Hilton Head Visual — 3 Everglade Place
- Martin Landscape — 1850 Ribaut Road, Port Royal
- Gianna Landscaping — 156 Dillon Road
Heating and Cooling
- Whitmore Mechanical — 6917 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah
Recording and Production Studio
- Swampfire Records — 21 New Orleans Road
Retail Sales
- Modern Barn — 37 New Orleans Road
Event Tent Rental
- Skyline Tent Company — 1032 Legrand Blvd. , Charleston
Residential Construction
- Solar Innovations — 31 Roberts road, Pine Grove, PA
- Dalzell Design Landscaping — 1072 Argent Blvd.
Photography
- T. L. Soss Photography — 378 Long Cove Drive
- J & V Photography — 3 Hollowtail Drive, Bluffton
Rental Property Management
- Egas Property Management — 52 Planters Wood Drive
Buying & Selling Coins
- Dennis Reppert Rare Coins — 18 Purple Martin Lane
Commercial Rental
- Indigo Hilton Limited Partnership — 20 Hatton Place
Building Design, Land Planning and Real Estate Development
- Thomas Design Group — 74 Sparwheel Lane
Leased Desk
- Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc. — 2 Grasslawn Ave.
Long Term Rentals
- Josh and Julia Rentals — 651 Seaview Court
- Nicole Marino — 333 Columbus Ave., Hasbrouch, NJ
Dancer/Entertainer
- Diamond/ Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
- Nadia/Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
- Shelly/Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
Jada Alexandria/Centerfolds of HIlton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
Alaska/ Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
Morgan/ Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
Hiedi/ Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
Ava/Centerfolds of Hilton Head — 1 Dunnigans Aly
Florist
- Jardiniere Events — 61 Arrow Road
Yoga Studio
- Island Yoga — 1012 William Hilton Parkway
Medical Supply
- Gavin Professionals — 3 Cotton Point Circle
Musician
- La Bodega Man LCC — 137 Cordillo Parkway
Real Estate Broker
- Eb Southeast Advisors — 9 Whispering Pines Ct.
Painting
- Santos Romero — 12723 Cardinal Point road, Charleston
Spray Foam Insulation
- Total Foam — 5 Cedar Point road, Beaufort
Short Term Rentals
- Bailey Property Services — 245 Fort Howell Drive
- Sona Properties — 18 Ashbury Court, Bluffton
Plumbing and Electrical
- Turner & Son — 2136 Highway 41, Lake View
Nail Salon
- Lashn Nail Spa — 28 Shelter Cove Lane
Hair Dresser
- Hair by Jeannette — 2 Marshland Road
Trapping & Removal of Pest and Critters
- Lowcountry Critter Services — 79 Schultz Road, Bluffton
Stucco Services
- Rodriquez Stucco — 1 Courtyard Lane, Bluffton
- Island Stucco — 96 Mathews Drive
Mechanical Contractor
- Florence Mobile Home Services — 1607 E. Palmetto Street, Florence
Carpentry/Drywall/Painting
- ASR painting — 9 Possum Point Lane, Bluffton
Remodeling
- Straight Edge Custom Remodeling — 228 Dillard Mill Drive, Bluffton
Well Drilling
- Dickinson Well Drilling — 4941 Lowcountry Highway, Yemassee
Flooring Contractor
- At The Helm Design and Remodel — 12 7th Ave., Bluffton
Handmade Rugs
- Mollys Handmade Rugs — 84 Buck Island road, Bluffton
Women's Clothing
- Fresh Produce Harbour Town — 149 Lighthouse Road
Event Planning
- Purely Decor Event — 8 Abingdon Lane, Bluffton
Commerical Business Signs
- Seaboard Signs & Engraving — 4320 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach
Beach Tilling
- The McGarley Co. — 955 Indigo Road, Springfield, GA
Boat Tours
- Bluewater Adventures — 1 Shelter Cove Lane
Pool Renovations
- Red Arrow Pool Renovations — 1764 Fordville Road, Ridgeland
Marketing Consultant
- Capital Growth Automation — 3 Tucker Ridge
- Just Ask Juno — 966 Mack English Road
Dent Repair
- Dent Dynamics — 2416 Majestic Roses Court, Mount Pleasant
- Auto Illusions — 2605 Trellis Post, Owens Cross Roads, AL
Masonry
- Set in Stone Construction — 16 Wentworth Drive, Bluffton
