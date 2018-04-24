Gulfstream adding 200 new jobs next year in Savannah. You don't have to wait to apply

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced plans on Tuesday to build a new service center and hire 200 more people next year at its facility near the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.
The 202,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul center — to be called Savannah Service Center East — is set to open in the second quarter of 2019, the company said in a news release.
Most of the jobs added will be for maintenance technicians, said Heidi Fedak, Gulfstream's director of corporate communications.
"The service center opens in 2019, however we won't be waiting that long to staff those positions," Fedak said.
She said the company does not publicly release salary ranges for positions, but she would say that they would be "well-paying."
Jobs are posted daily at www.gulfstream.com/careers, she said, and that will continue.
A total of 62 job listings were on the site Tuesday. Among those jobs were positions in information technology, engineering and marketing, among others.
The new Savannah facility will cost around $55 million to build, officials said.
“Aerospace products are currently the No. 1 export for our state largely due to the growth and expansion of industry leaders such as Gulfstream who call Georgia home,” Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, who attended Gulfstream's announcement event at Savannah Technical College's Aviation Training Center, said in a separate news release.
Gulfstream located its headquarters in Savannah in 1967 with 100 local employees; it now has 16,000 employees on six continents, the governor's news release said.
The company's aircraft are operated by corporations, individuals and militaries worldwide.
"This expansion of our customer service and support organization is the result of the strong and steady fleet growth we’ve had for several years," said Mark Burns, Gulfstream's president, in his company's news release.
In addition to Savannah, Gulfstream operates service centers in Brunswick, Georgia; Long Beach, California; Cahokia, Illinois; Appleton, Wisconsin; Dallas; Beijing; Sorocaba, Brazil; and Luton, England.
