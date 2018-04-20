Chef-prepared meals just one upscale feature at this new Lowcountry retirement home

Canterfield of Bluffton, a new retirement community that recently opened on S.C. 170 in Okatie just down the road from Sun City, is definitely not your grandfather's retirement home. It features a raft of amenities including a theater and chef-prepared meals.
Canterfield, at 567 North Okatie Highway, held a grand opening Nov. 30 attended by about 300 people, said executive director Susan Roberts.
It accepted its first resident on Dec. 4.
"We've been steadily increasing with residents since then," she said.
The community currently has 30 residents, she said, with a capacity for 93. It offers a continuum of care, from independent to fully assisted living. There are 71 assisted living apartments and 22 memory care units.
The apartments several different one-bedroom and studio apartment floor plans.
In addition, nine independent living villas are now under construction around the main building.
Among the amenities are a theater featuring a large projection screen and easy chair seats, an arts and crafts room, a library, as spa and a physical therapy room.
Canterfield has a large main dining room off the lobby, with small a private dining room attached. There is also a smaller dining and event space called the Country Kitchen.
Roberts says the food is prepared by executive chef Michael Mulcahy, who comes from a restaurant and country club background.
"He definitely treats this like a fine dining restaurant," she said. "The residents rave about it."
Canterfield accepts residents age 55 or over. Rental costs range from $3,600 to $5,600 a month. Costs can be higher if residents require additional care, Roberts said..
