Want to watch Hilton Head’s Buoy 8 return to the island? Here’s how.

The SERG Group has created a life-sized replica of the famous “Buoy 8” — And you can watch history in the making as the future landmark tours Hilton Head Island.

The replica was created to look like the 13,000-pound buoy that washed ashore during Tropical Storm Irma in September.

SERG Group will take the buoy on a tour around the island Friday, pausing at certain locations for the public to take pictures before it arrives at its final and permanent location between Skull Creek Dockside and Skull Creek Boathouse.

Here is the schedule:

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Black Marlin Bayside Grill — 2 p.m.

▪ Marley’s Island Seafood Grill — 2:30 p.m.

▪ Coligny Beach entrance — 3 p.m.

▪ Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce — 3:30 p.m

▪ Poseidon Coastal Cuisine & Rooftop Bar — 4 p.m.

▪ Skull Creek Dockside — 5 p.m.