  • Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach

    A large, red buoy washed up near Coligny Beach after Tropical Storm Irma. Here's what we found out about it.

A large, red buoy washed up near Coligny Beach after Tropical Storm Irma. Here's what we found out about it.
A large, red buoy washed up near Coligny Beach after Tropical Storm Irma. Here's what we found out about it. Ashley Jean Reese and Mandy Matney areese@islandpacket.com

Business

Want to watch Hilton Head’s Buoy 8 return to the island? Here’s how.

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

January 11, 2018 11:21 AM

The SERG Group has created a life-sized replica of the famous “Buoy 8” — And you can watch history in the making as the future landmark tours Hilton Head Island.

The replica was created to look like the 13,000-pound buoy that washed ashore during Tropical Storm Irma in September.

SERG Group will take the buoy on a tour around the island Friday, pausing at certain locations for the public to take pictures before it arrives at its final and permanent location between Skull Creek Dockside and Skull Creek Boathouse.

Here is the schedule:

▪  Black Marlin Bayside Grill — 2 p.m.

▪  Marley’s Island Seafood Grill — 2:30 p.m.

▪  Coligny Beach entrance — 3 p.m.

▪  Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce — 3:30 p.m

▪  Poseidon Coastal Cuisine & Rooftop Bar — 4 p.m.

▪  Skull Creek Dockside — 5 p.m.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

