Here’s what’s moving into the old Bluffton Bi-Lo store. Sorry, it’s not Trader Joe’s

Planet Fitness will open a gym in the Bluffton building left vacant when Bi-Lo closed last June, according to a recent property listing.
The fitness facility known for its purple and yellow color scheme and “Judgement Free Zone” will fill 24,050 square feet in the Shoppes at Myrtle Park shopping center near the corner of Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church Road, according to a listing on the property owner’s website.
Planet Fitness has 27 locations in South Carolina, though the ones closest to Beaufort County are its two locations in Savannah.
In a news release, the company said it has more than 1,400 locations in in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.
Memberships are $10 a month, or $21.99 with the inclusion of additional benefits like being able to use Planet Fitness facilities in any location and being able to bring a guest.
A date for the gym’s opening was not immediately available. Calls and an email to a Planet Fitness spokesman were not immediately returned.
Wheeler Real Estate Co., the property owner of Shoppes at Myrtle Park, is still marketing an additional 13,850 square feet next to the new gym.
Shoppes at Myrtle Park also includes Dunkin Donuts, several restaurants and salons, and an Interstate All Battery Center.
When Bi-Lo closed, many posters on social media speculated that the location would be a good one for a Trader Joe’s grocery store.
