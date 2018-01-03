Business

Gas stations are closing throughout Beaufort County — Here is what we know is open

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 01:51 PM

Updated 3:27 p.m.

Most convenient stores contacted Wednesday did not answer their phone or said they were closing soon as snow fell throughout Beaufort County. If you know a gas station open please email tmoss@islandpacket.com. This story will be updated.

What is open Bluffton

▪  BP —1189 May River Rd. (Said at 1:30 p.m. they would be open for at least an hour).

▪  RT’s Market — 12 Westerwald North (Open until 6 p.m.)

▪  Shell — 1380 Fording Island Road

Hilton Head Island

▪  BP — 1610 Fording Island Road (Open until at least 4 p.m., possibly all night)

▪  BP — 1 Gumtree Road (Unknown if they will remain open all day)

▪  Enmarket — 125 Mathews Drive (Will close between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.)

▪  Kangaroo Express — 85 Pope Ave.

▪  Shell — 1 Palmetto Parkway (Closing about 5 p.m.)

Beaufort

▪  Tiger Express — 290 Robert Smalls Parkway (Open until 4 p.m.)

▪  Tiger Express — 1 Fairfield Road

▪  Enmarket — 101 Midtown Dr. (Open until 5 p.m.)

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

