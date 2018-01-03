Gas stations are closing throughout Beaufort County — Here is what we know is open

Updated 3:27 p.m.
Most convenient stores contacted Wednesday did not answer their phone or said they were closing soon as snow fell throughout Beaufort County. If you know a gas station open please email tmoss@islandpacket.com. This story will be updated.
What is open Bluffton
▪ BP —1189 May River Rd. (Said at 1:30 p.m. they would be open for at least an hour).
▪ RT’s Market — 12 Westerwald North (Open until 6 p.m.)
▪ Shell — 1380 Fording Island Road
Hilton Head Island
▪ BP — 1610 Fording Island Road (Open until at least 4 p.m., possibly all night)
▪ BP — 1 Gumtree Road (Unknown if they will remain open all day)
▪ Enmarket — 125 Mathews Drive (Will close between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.)
▪ Kangaroo Express — 85 Pope Ave.
▪ Shell — 1 Palmetto Parkway (Closing about 5 p.m.)
Beaufort
▪ Tiger Express — 290 Robert Smalls Parkway (Open until 4 p.m.)
▪ Tiger Express — 1 Fairfield Road
▪ Enmarket — 101 Midtown Dr. (Open until 5 p.m.)
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
