Jodi Campbell, the owner of Cook on Bay, stands in the store in Beaufort.
Jodi Campbell, the owner of Cook on Bay, stands in the store in Beaufort. dearley@islandpacket.com Delayna Earley
Jodi Campbell, the owner of Cook on Bay, stands in the store in Beaufort. dearley@islandpacket.com Delayna Earley

Business

Win a Green Egg at this Beaufort grand opening

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 28, 2017 7:27 PM

Cook on Bay plans to celebrate its Beaufort opening on Friday with giveaways including a mini Green Egg.

The cooking store opened late last month with more than 9,000 kitchen gadgets.

The grand opening celebration will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and includes free food and beverages.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Cook on Bay is located at 720 Bay St.

For more information, call 843-379-2202.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses

    Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head is lighting up its aerial adventure ropes and challenge course and calling it Glowcountry Adventure. The course will be open for nighttime runs on Friday and Saturday evenings through Christmas.

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses 0:41

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses
Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant 1:10

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant
Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:39

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

View More Video