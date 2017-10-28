Win a Green Egg at this Beaufort grand opening

Cook on Bay plans to celebrate its Beaufort opening on Friday with giveaways including a mini Green Egg.
The cooking store opened late last month with more than 9,000 kitchen gadgets.
The grand opening celebration will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and includes free food and beverages.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Cook on Bay is located at 720 Bay St.
For more information, call 843-379-2202.
