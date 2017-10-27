stock image
stock image

Business

There’s a new store at the Tanger Outlet in Bluffton

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 27, 2017 10:39 AM

Van Heusen and Izod opened in Tanger Outlet 1 in Bluffton on Thursday, Ashley Doepp, the outlet’s general manager said.

The store sits next to the Kate Spade store in the outlet at 1414 Fording Island Road in Bluffton.

Van Heusen and Izod are both owned by the PVH clothing company. Van Heusen is known for its dress shirt brand and Izod for its sportswear, most particularly golf clothes.

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses

    Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head is lighting up its aerial adventure ropes and challenge course and calling it Glowcountry Adventure. The course will be open for nighttime runs on Friday and Saturday evenings through Christmas.

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses 0:41

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses
Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant 1:10

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant
Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:39

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

View More Video