There’s a new store at the Tanger Outlet in Bluffton

Van Heusen and Izod opened in Tanger Outlet 1 in Bluffton on Thursday, Ashley Doepp, the outlet’s general manager said.
The store sits next to the Kate Spade store in the outlet at 1414 Fording Island Road in Bluffton.
Van Heusen and Izod are both owned by the PVH clothing company. Van Heusen is known for its dress shirt brand and Izod for its sportswear, most particularly golf clothes.
Tanger Outlets Hilton Head stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments