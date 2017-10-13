‘Fricken Chicken’ no more, Old Town Bluffton eatery opening soon

It will take 24 hours to marinate this chicken, two hours to slow roast it over a wood flame but only five minutes to pick it up for dinner, Andrew Fishkind, owner of Andes’ Rotisserie Chicken, said Friday.
The restaurant, formerly known as Fricken Chicken, is set to open in Old Town Bluffton early next month, Fishkind said. It will start with lunch and pick-up dinner services.
A full dine-in dinner option will be added early at the start of next year, he said.
Fishkind has packed his simple menu full of flavor, all inspired from his travels around the world. Influence from Peru, Argentina and Italy can be found in many of his dishes.
A Peruvian chicken marinated with cumin, garlic and smoked paprika will be sold in meal sizes including one-fourth, half and whole chicken — each coming with two sides and ranging in price from $9.50 to $27.
“This chicken falls off the bone,” Fishkind said.
Chicken isn’t the only thing on the menu. Foodies might find themselves curious about the Ancient Italian Pig Roast, which is a whole pork belly and loin stuffed with Italian herbs, toasted pecans, sausage, spicy capocollo, mortadella and sweet peppers that is roasted for five hours. The dish will come with two sides and cost $14.50.
“The pork will change your life when you eat it,” Fishkind said. He first tried this style of pork at a food truck in Italy.
Salmon, chorizo, soups and salads also make an appearance on the menu.
The fresh sides are also cooked over a wood flame, Fishkind says shouldn’t be overlooked. This includes fire-roasted baked potatoes, skillet Brussels sprouts and skillet string beans with pecans.
“I will be starting at 6 a.m. and cooking all morning, so when you come in it is ready for you,” he said.
A full dinner menu will be added at the end of the year and will include items such as bison and slow-roasted oysters.
The restaurant is at 7 Johnson Way.
