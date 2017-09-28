Hilton Head has a new escape room — locals get a discount

Hilton Head Escape Room opened on the island’s south end, at 10 Executive Park Drive, in August and continues to expand.
Chase Vicars, owner of the business, said two rooms are open and a third will open spring 2018.
“For someone who hasn’t played — you go into a themed room with friends, family or coworkers and you have one hour to work through clues and evidence to open the locks,” Vicars said. “You basically solve the puzzles to break out within the hour.”
During off season (Sept. 1 through March 1) locals including Hilton Head Island and Bluffton can receive a $5 discount by using promo code LOCALS RULE with verification of a photo ID.
The cost to play the game is $29.95 a person.
The two themes running right now include SherLocked and Taken.
SherLocked takes players back into 19th-Century Victorian London where they will assist Sherlock Homes arrest a criminal mastermind, according to the website.
Taken is a kidnapped scenario where players work to be released from the cabin they are held in, the website states.
Vicars also runs an escape room in Northeast Tennessee.
“We have a condo down there (Hilton Head) and have been vacationing there for 15 years or more and decided there isn’t a ton of stuff to do indoors and the would be another great family attraction,” Vicars said.
For more information call 843-681-7529. Room also can be booked online at hiltonheadescaperoom.com
