Bluffton may make it easier for vendors, food trucks to do business in town

Bluffton leaders will meet Tuesday, July 11, 2017, to discuss ways to make it easier for special event organizers and vendors to do business in town.
On the agenda for the monthly Bluffton Town Council meeting are a set of proposed changes to town code that would ease requirements on business licenses for special events.
Currently, all vendors must have a business license even if they are just doing business in town for a one-day festival.
The proposed changes would allow vendors such as food trucks to participate in special events and festivals without a permit, so long as the event organizers inform the town and pay a small fee.
The code changes are aimed at creating a more “efficient” and “business-friendly” environment, according to town documents.
Bluffton Town Council meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Town Hall, 20 Bridge St.
The meeting is open to the public.
