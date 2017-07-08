Sprenger Health Care Systems recently started site work on a new 110-bed assisted-living center in Okatie.
Business

July 08, 2017 2:52 PM

Work starts on Okatie assisted-living facility

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Sprenger Health Care Systems recently started site work on a new 110-bed assisted-living center in Okatie.

The one-story center will be located at 60 Okatie Village Drive, Nancy Moss, Beaufort County community development planner, said Friday.

The structure will wrap around interior courtyards for residents to relax in, said Moss.

“This way they don’t have to go outside the boundary of the property,” she said.

Moss said a timeline for completion of the building is unknown.

Springer Health has 12 locations in Ohio, according its website. It also shows a new location planned for Port Royal.

For more information visit its website at http://www.sprengerhealthcare.com/

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

